WATCH LIVE: Shreveport police chief set to hold news conference on hospital shooting response

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond is set to hold a news conference Thursday morning to talk about Wednesday’s active shooter event at St. Mary Medical Center and the law enforcement response.

The news conference is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The shooting at the Shreveport hospital early Wednesday morning prompted a massive response from local and regional law enforcement, leading to a lockdown and an intensive search inside the building that later expanded to a statewide manhunt.

Police say 41-year-old Taniel Cole walked into the hospital around 5:30 a.m. and shot someone in the leg before leaving the building and his car behind and carjacking a woman as she arrived for work at nearby Buckner Square. The woman was able to escape from Cole in Monroe and call 911. Cole reportedly went on to take another vehicle from a dealership there before he was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals near the Alabama state line in Meridian, Mississippi.

The shooting victim is expected to recover. Cole is expected to be extradited back to Louisiana soon to face attempted second-degree murder and carjacking charges.

Chief Raymond and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins visited the scene late Wednesday morning, where Perkins commended a “very collaborative approach” among Shreveport police, Louisiana State Police, and U.S. Marshals in responding to the active shooter situation.

“They worked together today like they work together every single day.”

“This is, unfortunately, the type of situation that we’ve trained for for years, an active shooter type event in which you have a large structure with a number of innocent people in a bad guy with a gun. That’s literally what our officers responded to shortly after 5:30 this morning,” said Police Chief Raymond, who described a quick response and a massive operation.

“Shreveport police patrol officers working their normal shifts were the first to respond. We had officers coming from throughout the city, those that were available came to the scene. Immediately set up a command post, where a supervisor took charge and they began clearing this hospital, which is close to one million square feet. It’s an 18-acre structure and we initially had about 12 police officers clearing that structure, looking for a possible shooter.”

Shreveport police and law enforcement from around NWLA searched St. Mary Medical Center for a man who walked into the hospital and shot someone early Wednesday morning. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

