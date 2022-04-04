SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith has called a news conference for Monday afternoon to give updates on the accidental shootings Friday of three young children in two separate incidents.

Chief Smith will be joined at the 3 p.m. news conference by Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Two toddlers were shot late Friday afternoon in Shreveport‘s Werner Park neighborhood. Police say one child was playing with a gun and discharged it. A 4-year-old boy was shot in the chest and died. The 3-year-old was taken to Oschner with a gunshot wound to their arm.

Earlier in the day, a toddler was wounded after finding a gun on the sofa and discharging the weapon, shooting himself in the leg.

Download the KTAL News app 📲

Shreveport police are investigating both incidents. So far, they have not announced any charges against anyone involved.