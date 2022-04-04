SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith has called a news conference for Monday afternoon to give updates on the accidental shootings Friday of three young children in two separate incidents.

Chief Smith will be joined at the 3 p.m. news conference by Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Two toddlers were shot late Friday afternoon in Shreveport‘s Werner Park neighborhood. Police say one child was playing with a gun and discharged it. A 4-year-old boy was shot in the chest and died. The 3-year-old was taken to Oschner with a gunshot wound to their arm.

Earlier in the day, a toddler was wounded after finding a gun on the sofa and discharging the weapon, shooting himself in the leg.

Shreveport police are investigating both incidents. So far, they have not announced any charges against anyone involved.