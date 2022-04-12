SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith will hold a news conference Wednesday about the death of an inmate, according to a brief statement released by the police department late Tuesday afternoon.

The police department has not released any details about the death, including when it happened or whether it happened at the city jail.

The briefing is set to take place at 11 a.m. at Shreveport Police Department Headquarters.

KTAL/KMSS will stream the briefing live on KTALnews.com.