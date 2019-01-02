Shreveport Police Department receives state grant

The Shreveport Police Department recently received funding for $130,070 through a grant program offered through the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

As a result of the award, the Shreveport Police Department will be allowed to conduct a variety of additional traffic safety enforcement initiatives for 2019.  

As in previous years, the department applies for a grant offered via the LHSC for special traffic enforcement initiatives to include:  DWI enforcement, seatbelt enforcement as well as saturation patrols and speeding. 
 

