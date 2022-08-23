SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police and fire departments are hosting four listening sessions to receive public input and provide updates on bond projects funded through a Public Safety Bond Proposition in 2021.

Voters passed the bond proposition in December, and now the police and fire departments want to know how voters would like bond money spent to build new police substations.

According to the community meeting announcement made by the City of Shreveport, the $70.65 million in funding allocations will be spent as follows:

$4.5M – to construct police substations

$27.5M – for a central police headquarters

$2M – for city jail maintenance and improvements

Other money within the bond will allow the Shreveport Fire Department to buy new fire trucks and vehicles, fire station renovations, and fire academy maintenance.

The community meetings will start at 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Thursday, August 25 – North Louisiana Technical College

Monday, August 29 – Southfield School

Wednesday, September 7 – A.B. Palmer Community Center

Thursday, September 8 – Independence Stadium Skybox



