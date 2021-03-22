Shreveport police investigating accident involving patrol car near fairgrounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an accident involving an SPD patrol car.

According to SPD, around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to an accident next to the fairgrounds on Pershing crossroads Livestock Blvd and Hudson St. involving a Shreveport patrol car and a dark-colored vehicle.





At this time it is unknown if anyone was hurt in this accident. This story will be updated with further details as they become available.