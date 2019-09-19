UPDATE: Missing child found safe

UPDATE: Shreveport Police say Deandreaz Roberson has been found safe.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police is asking for help in finding a missing 6-year-old boy.

Police say Deandreaz Roberson was last seen Thursday afternoon on the 9000 block of Kingston Road near Southern Hills Elementary.

Police say he was wearing a navy blue school shirt, khaki shorts and Nike sneakers.

Police say he was carrying a black/white camouflage backback with a Batman symbol on it.

If you know where Deandreaz is, you’re asked to call 911 or (318) 673-7300 option 3.

