Live Now
First Louisiana Governor Primary Debate

UPDATE: Missing child found safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Deandreaz Roberson

UPDATE: Shreveport Police say Deandreaz Roberson has been found safe.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police is asking for help in finding a missing 6-year-old boy.

Police say Deandreaz Roberson was last seen Thursday afternoon on the 9000 block of Kingston Road near Southern Hills Elementary.

Police say he was wearing a navy blue school shirt, khaki shorts and Nike sneakers.

Police say he was carrying a black/white camouflage backback with a Batman symbol on it.

If you know where Deandreaz is, you’re asked to call 911 or (318) 673-7300 option 3.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss