Shreveport Police need help finding runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities need your help finding a Shreveport teen who ran away from home nearly a month ago.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 16-year-old Makinzie Claiborne was last seen on May 4 in the 1000 block of Highland St.

Makinzie is described as a black female standing 5’6” tall and weighing 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and her hair is styled in long blue, white and black braids.

Anyone who knows where Makinzie may be is urged to call SPD detectives at (318) 673-7020 or (318) 673-7300.