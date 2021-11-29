Shreveport police officer fired for policy violations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith has fired an officer due to policy violations.
Corporal Peggy Elzie was terminated after an administrative investigation found she violated departmental rules and regulations.
Elzie had been with the department since April of 2015.
According to the department, these matters are still pending adjudication and no further information will be given.
