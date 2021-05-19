Shreveport police officers to begin implementing body cameras in Summer 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport has announced that the Shreveport Police Department will start equipping officers with body cameras in the Summer of 2021.

According to city officials, officers will be required to record all contacts with citizens while on duty. The body camera footage can be used in both criminal and administrative investigations.

“Body cameras will assist officers with evidence gathering and improve the public’s trust in law enforcement,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

“This will also serve as an integral tool to provide transparency and resolve allegations of misconduct.”

“We welcome the use of this new technology and believe this is an additional asset for our officers to use,” said Police Chief Ben Raymond.

“Our officers perform a very difficult job and this provides a line of protection for the officers and the citizens they serve.”

The City of Shreveport says it is anticipated that a full rollout of the body cameras will take place at the end of July, once key components of the system are delivered and installed.

Business and community leaders formed an organization, Concerned Business People of Shreveport, to raise funds to help secure 400 body cameras and related equipment.