Shreveport police open community hub in Allendale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Department officially opened a new hub in Allendale Thursday as part of a community-based effort to reduce crime in neighborhood “hot spots.”

SPD says the new community police hub on Patzman Street was formed in partnership with Canaan Village Apartments and is an extension of the Shreveport Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Division, fully funded through a federal Community-Based Crime Reduction Program grant awarded by the United States Department of Justice.



Shreveport Police Department Community Police Hub

The program is described as an effort to help communities build trust and support law enforcement agencies that work with communities by integrating enforcement strategies into community-based crime reduction efforts and using this information to understand and target the issues.

“CBCR is a strategic approach to crime reduction that leverages community knowledge and expertise by focusing enforcement efforts on neighborhoods where crime is concentrated and/or crime ‘hot spots,’” according to a release from SPD announcing the grand opening of the community policing hub. “This is one of many efforts to be discussed during the press conference that we are taking as a proactive approach to our on-going crime reduction initiatives.