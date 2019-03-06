Shreveport Police opening recruitment

Shreveport - The Shreveport Police Department is hiring for their July class.

"It's not just a regular job," said Corporal Peter Pollitt. "You're able to help people, able to be in their lives in a good, positive way. Sometimes, you do have to make hard decisions... take people to jail... but you're able to help someone's life for the better."

Currently, the department has 30 applications for the hiring period. They are looking to fill in their ranks even more, but believe the financial side of things doesn't outweight the impact you have on people's lives.

"When I was on patrol, I got to affect my community for the better," Pollitt said. "Every call I wanted to help somebody or have the ability to change someone's life for the better."