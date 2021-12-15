Shreveport City Council fails to pass police, fire pay raise

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council was unable to agree on a plan to give the city’s police and firefighters a pay raise Tuesday.

The vote on the proposed 13 percent pay raise failed on a 3-3 tie vote.

Council members LeVette Fuller (Dist. B), Grayson Boucher (Dist. D), and John Nickelson (Dist. C) voted for the pay hike. Council members Tabatha Taylor (Dist. A), Jerry Bowman (Dist. G), and James Green (Dist. F) voted against.

Before the vote, residents along with Shreveport police and fire officials said during public comment that they need more money to attract and retain officers.

“The facts are, we are 124 officers short,” said Shreveport Police Department Public Information Officer Chris Bordelon. “The facts are, over the past year the number of officers we have, are leaving, has more than doubled per month. There is no help in a site if we do not change this right now it will not get better If the pay rise is not passed.”

But some council members want all city employees to get a raise, after Shreveport city workers, including the water department employees, told the council that they are willing to work together for all city employees to get a raise.

“I do not think that they are wrong for asking for that,” Taylor said. “So if you put the bulk in my court, this is what I say: I don’t have a problem with giving you 13 percent but I want to make sure all the city employees that I know that bust their tails for you all to be able to do what you get what they deserve.”