Shreveport police prepare for Hurricane Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are preparing for Hurricane Laura’s expected path through the city.

Chief Ben Raymond said his staff is on standby to work patrol Thursday through Saturday, and he said auxiliary and reserve officers are also ready to lend a hand, if needed.

He said this storm is predicted to be more powerful than most that come through the area.

“By the time it gets 350, 400 miles north of the coast, they reduce to the size of a tropical storm or depression,” said Raymond. “So, for us to get hurricane-force winds, it could be a game-changer for our area. That’s not something that we’re used to.”

He said teams are also working to ensure the department’s fleet of vehicles and boats is ready to respond to any emergencies brought by the storm.

