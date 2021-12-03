Shreveport police report elderly woman missing, ask for public’s help

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly woman has been reported missing by Shreveport police Friday morning.

Daisy Walker is 5’6”, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes. Ms. Daisy suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing peach jogger pants and a black bonnet.

Family members advised police that she walked away from her apartment sometime after she was put to bed on Thursday December 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information as to Ms. Walker’s whereabouts to call 318-673-7300 #3 or contact Detective Holmes at (318) 510-3162 immediately.