Shreveport police say large police presence at Southern Hills home was ‘swatting’ prank

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the large police presence that included SWAT Wednesday afternoon outside a home in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood was the result of a prank known as ‘swatting.’

According to SPD Sgt. Angie Wilhite, someone called police just before 3 p.m. claiming they shot someone at the home in the 9400 block of Poinsetta Drive and were holding another person hostage.

Police responded in force and could be seen pointing their weapons at the house before clearing it.

“Depending on how this went, this could have been really, really bad,” Wilhite said.

The homeowners were not home at the time but gave police permission to enter. The boy came outside on his own. Wilhite says they do not believe the young man had anything to do with it. An investigation is underway into who did make the call.

“Ya’ll have seen it on TV, these video gamers will call in what they call the SWAT team to come and get the house while the kids are playing video games. Luckily, this ended well.”

Those found to be responsible could face penalties of up to $15,000 and up to 15 years in prison, or both.

Police SWAT, fire and EMS units on the scene of a shooting and standoff at a house Wednesday in the 9400 block of Poinsettia Drive in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

