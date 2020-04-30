Shreveport Police search for missing pregnant teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a missing teenager who is six months pregnant.

According to SPD, 15-year-old Elisa Davis was last seen April 22 near the 3700 block of Greenwood Rd. Elisa is a 15-year-old.

Elisa is described as a black female standing 5’6″ tall and weighing 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored/blue Coca-Cola shirt and black pants and carrying a small black backpack.

Elisa’s family is deeply concerned about her welfare.

Anyone who has information on where Elisa could be please contact Det. S. Roquemore (318) 673-7020 or (318) 673-7300.

