Shreveport police search for missing senior citizen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing elderly man in Caddo Parish.

According to SPD, 64-years-old John Bedford was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, Dec. 18. He was last seen around the 5000 block on Monkhouse Drive.

Bedford has black hair, brown eyes, stands about 6’1, and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Bedford’s whereabouts is urged to contact SPD at 318-673-7300 option 3.

