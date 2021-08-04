Shreveport Police search for woman who went missing in west Shreveport in July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public’s help in finding a Shreveport woman who went missing in west Shreveport in July.

Wednesday morning, Monica Morin was reported missing by her family.

They say she was last seen in front of a residence in the 1600 block of Cascade Avenue in west Shreveport.

She is described as a Hispanic female who is 4’9” tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair. Her last clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on Morin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-6955.

