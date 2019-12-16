East Texas woman missing from Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas woman has been reported missing after being treated at a hospital in Shreveport, Lousiana.

Police say Mary Kathryn Conatser, 79, of Carthage, was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Willis Knighton Hospital on 2600 Greenwood Road. She suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia symptoms.

Conatser is believed to be driving a silver 2019 Honda CRV bearing Texas tag LZM 5665. It is unknown where she was driving.

Police say they are concerned for Conatser’s welfare and that she suffers from a medical condition in which she may become easily confused or lost.

Conatser stands 5’1” tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing jeans and a multi-colored flannel shirt.

If you have any information is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-6900 or the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333

