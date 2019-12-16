East Texas woman missing from Shreveport hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas woman has been reported missing after being treated at a hospital in Shreveport, Lousiana.

Police say Mary Kathryn Conatser, 79, of Carthage, was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Willis Knighton Hospital on 2600 Greenwood Road. She suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia symptoms.

Conatser is believed to be driving a silver 2019 Honda CRV bearing Texas tag LZM 5665. It is unknown where she was driving.

Police say they are concerned for Conatser’s welfare and that she suffers from a medical condition in which she may become easily confused or lost.

Conatser stands 5’1” tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing jeans and a multi-colored flannel shirt.

If you have any information is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-6900 or the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories