SPD: Victim in fatal Saturday shooting identified, suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man wanted as the suspect in a fatal shooting.

Jerome Johnson, 44, is wanted for second degree murder. Investigators said Johnson shot Jarvis Coleman, 37, in the head after an argument around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the Morningside neighborhood at Wallace Ave. and West 69th St.

Police said Coleman later died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. His body has been sent for an autopsy.

If you have information on Johnson’s location, call Crime Stoppers: (318) 673-7373. A reward of up to $2,000.00 is being offered for information leading to Johnson’s arrest.

