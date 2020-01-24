Shreveport police seek help finding 13-year-old girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help them find a 13-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from home last week.

Angela Orellana, 13 (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, 13-year-old Angela Raquel Orellana was last seen in the 400 block of Kings Highway on Jan. 20. She is believed to be wearing a black windbreaker, purple backpack, and blue jeans.

SPD describes Orellana as standing 4’11 tall, weighs 95 pounds, has long black hair, and brown eyes. Angela is missing her pinky and half of her thumb on her left hand, and she has two one-inch scars on her stomach.

Anyone with information on Orellana’s whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7020.

