Shreveport police seek help finding 14-year-old runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a missing 14-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from home last week.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 14-year-old Madalynn Reiland was last seen around the Pines Road Area.

Reiland is described by police as standing 5’2 tall, weighs 158 lbs, has brown hair, and brown eyes. They are not sure what she was last seen wearing, but she is believed to be in the Bossier City area.

Anyone that has information on Reiland’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Karam at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.

