Shreveport police seek help finding missing teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On May 31, 16-year-old Paige Daniel was reported missing and her family is deeply concerned, according to Shreveport Police.

Daniel is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and was last seen near the 300 block of West 75th Street.

Anyone who has any information or where Daniels can be located is asked to contact SPD Detective S. Roquemore at 73-7020 or 318-673-7300.

