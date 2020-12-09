Shreveport police seek help finding two juvenile runaways

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking help finding two juvenile runaways.

Kwon Morris, 16, and Donald Jackson, also 16, were reported missing last week.

Jackson’s family reported him as a juvenile runaway Friday, while Morris was reported missing on Sunday.

Morris, who also was reported as a runaway was last seen Sunday in the 3800 block of Victory Drive. He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Jackson was last seen in the 1900 block of Patzman Street on Nov. 21. He is 6-feet tall and weighs around 214 pounds.

Anyone who has information or knows the whereabouts of either of these teens, please contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7300.