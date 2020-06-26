Shreveport police seek public’s help in finding 15-year-old runaway girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a 15-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from home Monday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 15-year-old Asia Edwards allegedly ran away from home without her guardian’s permission, and has not returned. She was last seen near 8900 S. Brookwood Drive wearing a white tank top, black tights, and burgundy shoes.

Police are describing Edwards as standing 5’6 tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

If anyone has seen Asia Edwards or knows where she is, please contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-7020.

