Shreveport police seek public’s help in finding 17-year-old runaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a 17-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home earlier this week.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Beverly Thomas reported to police on Monday, Feb. 10 that her son, 17-year-old Shadarrius Bright, ran away from their home in the 3100 block of Fulton Street.

Police describe Bright as standing 6’0 and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and turquoise tennis shoes.

Anyone that knows where Bright is urged to contact Detective J. Gatson at 318-673-7300.

