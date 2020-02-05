Shreveport police seek public’s help in finding missing 19-year-old woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing woman who may be “mentally delayed.”

According to SPD, 19-year-old Lacynthia Hamilton, who lives in the 300 block of West 83rd Street, was last seen by her family members on Thursday, Jan. 31. Rolanda Thomas, Hamilton’s mother, reported to police that her daughter was missing on Friday, Feb. 1.

Shreveport police describe Hamilton as standing 5’8 and weighs about 135 pounds. Hamilton was wearing a black shirt, black jeans, a black leather jacket, and had her hair worn in a ponytail with a wrap around it when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Hamilton’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective J. Gaddy at 318-673-7020.

