Shreveport Police seeks help finding missing woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a missing Shreveport woman.

According to SPD, on June 2 the family members of Sherneil Smith reported her as a missing person.

Smith was last seen May 22 at 4700 Greenwood Road wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

Her hair is styled in a ponytail, and she has a rose tattoo with “ruby” on her left leg.

Police say she was last living at 2900 Samford Avenue.

Smith is described as a black woman standing 5’7″ tall and weighing about 185 LBS.

Anyone who may know where Smith is please call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.

