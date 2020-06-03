Shreveport Police seeks help finding runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a runaway teen.

According to SPD, family members reported 15-year-old Jakayla Linnear as a runaway juvenile on May 26.

The family told police Jakayla was last seen on May 22 at 2617 Dillard Street.

Jakayla has a mole on her right cheek with a black and burgundy box braids hairstyle. She is described to be a blake female. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs about 120 LBS.

Police are asking anyone with information about where Linnear could be to contact Shreveport Police immediately.

