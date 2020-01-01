Shreveport Police stress fireworks safety for New Years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department would like to remind everyone about the city’s ordinances governing the use of fireworks.

Cpl. Marcus Hines says in the city of Shreveport, the sale, discharge, ignition or explosion of fireworks authorized for sale pursuant to Louisiana state law is prohibited in the city limits, except from noon June 25 through 10:00 p.m. July 5 and noon December 15 through 10:00 p.m. January 1st of each year.

According to SPD, bottle rockets of any type, or sky rockets with sticks, are prohibited and it is unlawful to sell, possess, or use these types of rockets. Between now and December 31 no fireworks can be discharged within the city limits after 10:00 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, fireworks can legally be discharged from 10:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. on January 1, 2020.

Police say “as always, please be safe and take some simple, common-sense precautions to ensure no one is injured as we celebrate the coming of 2020.”

Here are a few safety tips to bear in mind before you head out to the fireworks stand:

Always wear safety glasses and do not wear loose clothing when using fireworks.

An adult should always be present and supervise the use of fireworks.

Read all labels and follow all instructions before lighting fireworks.

Light only one firework at a time.

Have a safe landing zone for aerial fireworks. Consideration should be given to wind direction and ignitability of everything in the landing zone.

Have a fire extinguisher or a bucket of water on hand to extinguish any incipient fire.

Never ignite fireworks while holding them. Put them down, then ignite them and walk away.

Never ignite aerial fireworks where overhead obstructions (trees, eaves, wires, etc.) may interfere with trajectory into open air space. Never ignite aerial fireworks near an opening to a building.

Do not point or throw fireworks at other people. Do not carry fireworks in you pockets. If one happens to ignite, severe burns may result.

Always keep spectators a safe distance away.

Dispose of fireworks only after you are sure they are completely extinguished. If needed, douse them with a hose and allow them to cool overnight.

