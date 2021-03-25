Shreveport police to hold safety checkpoint this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are set to hold a safety checkpoint this weekend as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

According to SPD, the checkpoint will start at 10 p.m. on Friday, and run until 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between Louisiana State Police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff Office to emphasize their commitment to making the streets safe for everyone.

Officers will be checking for impaired drivers and seatbelt violations along with any other violations that could potentially compromise the safety of those persons taking to the roadways.