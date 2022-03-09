SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was a clean sweep for folks in the Martin Luther King Neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Shreveport sent crews from Property Standards to help clean up District A of the MLK neighborhood.

They collected old tires, bulk items, household junk, and debris as part of a “clean sweep” initiative. They also cited and tagged a few abandoned cars.

People could also bring items to be hauled off.

“We have collected a bunch of tires as you can see. We have a trailer over on the other side that’s full. We have a dumpster on the other side that’s full of debris that we picked up and some of it the citizens brought out to us,” said Dimitri Mahoney, City of Shreveport Property Standards Supervisor.

Those who could not make it today can contact Property Standards to pick up items from the curb.

The City said it’s an effort to restore neighborhoods and help with blight.