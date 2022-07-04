SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A pro-abortion march was held in Shreveport to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the Sportran terminal at 6:30 p.m., many carrying signs with slogans such as ‘we won’t go back’, ‘abortion is healthcare’, and more. Many featured images of coat hangers in reference to the era before Roe when many women died from unsafe abortions.

Two women, Wayward Moon and Bri Wolfe, organized the Shreveport March for Reproductive Rights on social media. Local speakers participated in the march and organizers asked for donations to support the Hope Medical Group.

“I think it’s great that people have come out. I hope that we continue to see this energy over the next couple of weeks and months. I think this isn’t going to be a short-term fight. I think we’ve been fighting on these issues for a long time and I don’t think that’s going to stop any time soon,” says protester Brittany Turner.











People gather with signs protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)











Many people came together to speak during the protest. There are several groups in the Shreveport-Bossier area working to keep abortion services available.

“I see unity. I see power. I see change. I see reality. I see a lot of people that have a one mind aspect of what’s real and they’re here to make it happen,” said Tyrone Morris, who joined in the protest.

The protest ended with a rally in front of the U.S. District Court on Fanning St. This is the second pro-abortion protest in Shreveport.