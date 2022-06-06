SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport‘s public pools are set to open Tuesday, after weeks of uncertainty over who would be running them was settled in late May and in spite of a nationwide lifeguard shortage that has also made an impact locally.

Rock Solid is back on deck to operate SPAR pools, three weeks after accepting the $125,000 contract that was initially offered to Atlanta-based USA Management, setting off a wave of criticism and questions about why the city suddenly required a bidding process after 12 years with the local non-profit.

The city says the move to requiring bids was part of a long-term plan to come into compliance with state laws for public contracts of this size and the decision to award the SPAR contract to USA Management was based on the highest scoring applicant. But when USA Mangement backed out, the city said Rock Solid did not qualify because the non-profit had not fully disclosed all litigation they were involved in over the last five years.

Those issues were addressed in the following days, and Rock Solid was offered the contract on May 24.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said last week that he is confident in the organization’s ability to run the city’s pools.

“It was a competitive process that’s consistent with law. We were being consistent with the law and we got a great outcome. So yeah, I’m happy with it and I’m glad our kids will have an opportunity to learn how to swim and enjoy swimming this year,” Perkins said.

Shelley McMillian, Director of Rock Solid Athletic Club told KTAL News that the City of Shreveport has verbally offered the $125,000 contract to operate five of the city’s swimming pools for Shreveport Parks and Recreation.

According to the SPAR website, five SPAR pools are scheduled to open to the public from June 7 to July 31. The Southern Hills pool is scheduled to be open on weekends only through Labor Day (Monday, September 2) from 1-5 p.m.