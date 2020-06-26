Shreveport rapper Hurricane Chris says his name will be cleared

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport rapper known as “Hurricane Chris” released a video message on his Instagram page Thursday night maintaining his innocence.

This is his first public statement following his arrest in connection with last week’s fatal shooting at a Shreveport gas station. He shared the 41-second video on his social media account Thursday night.

“I was involved in a very unfortunate incident on Friday morning,” said Christopher Dooley.

“A very unfortunate incident. I want to thank everybody that’s been praying for the family of the deceased and everybody that’s been praying for my family. After a good thorough investigation my name will be cleared. Let God work. Watch God work. God bless. Thank you.”

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Dooley was released Sunday, June 21 from the Caddo Correctional Center. On Friday, June 19, Dooley was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Danzeria O. Farris Jr.

Dooley is accused of shooting Farris multiple times outside the Texaco on Hollywood and Hearne Ave. Attorneys Alex Washington and Shante Y.R. Wells of the law office of Washington & Wells, LLC have been retained to represent Dooley.

