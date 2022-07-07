SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Regional Airport celebrated its 70th anniversary on Wednesday by unveiling a new logo and announcing a first for the facility: three new national-brand restaurants.

Airport managers say The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Uno’s Pizzeria & Grill, and La Madeleine French Bakery & Café are all coming to the airport.

It is the first time in the airport’s 70-year history there will be a nationally branded restaurant in the terminal building, and two of them will be new to the Shreveport-Bossier market.

“Having a national brand was one of the answers we kept seeing in the customer’s surveys as people are flying in and out,” said Shreveport Airport Authority Marketing and Public Relations Manager Mark Crawford. “So, we’re thankful that not only do we have one national brand, we have three national brands.”

Crawford says they will start building the restaurants by the end of this year and everything will open by early next year.

“And those improvements help us track people from all around and it also provides a better customer experience for our citizens that are flying out,” said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. “All of those are dollars coming back into our community, so it’s not just a birthday. Today we’re celebrating economic development and growth overall.”

Perkins says he is ecstatic with Wednesday’s announcement and its impact on getting more people to fly out of Shreveport.