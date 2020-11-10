Shreveport Regional Airport celebrates completion of runway expansion

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Regional Airport celebrateD the completion of an $11,000,000 runway expansion project Tuesday.

Many local officials and board members say they’re excited to open the runway expansion, which took nearly two years to complete.

The runway that was originally 6,202 feet long has expanded by 800 feet for a total of 7,002 feet. Runway 6 can now accommodate larger aircraft for shipping companies like FedEx, UPS, and Western Global.

The project was funded by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Officials say the expansion will also prevent delays and congestion on other runways for residents that will be traveling through the Shreveport Regional Airport.

“It gives us back-up capability on our existing runway. It also allows us to fly in larger heavier planes out of here. And in addition, our smaller jets can go out fully loaded even on days when there’s high air density,” said Shreveport Airport Authority Director Wade Davis.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says the runway expansion opens the door for more economic development opportunities.

“We actually receive international flights here at our airport. Right now, that brings a lot of cargo in. What this runway extension does is allow us to have bigger planes, much larger cargo,” said Perkins.

Airport officials expect planes to be taking off and landing on Runway 6 within the next few months.

