Shreveport Regional Airport confirms Director Wade Davis’ resignation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Regional Airport has confirmed that its director, Wade Davis, submitted his resignation earlier this week.

According to Spokesperson Mark Crawford, Davis submitted his letter of resignation for personal reasons.

Crawford says since working as the Public Information Officer for 10 years, Davis’ is the fifth director to resign from the position.

The board is looking for an interim director to replace Davis before June 4, which is also his last day on the job. The board has not communicated with Crawford just yet on their process in filling the position permanently.