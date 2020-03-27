Shreveport Regional Airport seeing less passengers due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Before Governor John Bel Edwards rolled out his mandate for residents to stay home, Shreveport Regional Airport saw about 300 passengers travel to and from the airport daily.

This week, the numbers are much lower.

Depending on the day, airlines have canceled several flights. Allegiant Airlines canceled Friday’s and Monday’s flights to Las Vegas due to COVID-19.

“The airlines will typically respond when there is more of a demand. If the airport loses more flights, the airline would quickly add more flights as the demand grows,” said Shreveport Regional Airport Communications Director Mark Crawford.

Cargo flights are still operating. So far, there have not been any disruptions because of the coronavirus.

