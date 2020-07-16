Shreveport Regional Airport sees spike in passenger activity, airlines add more flights

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Airlines are adding more flights after Shreveport Regional Airport saw a major spike in passenger activity.

Nearly 18,000 people flew through the airport in June which is an increase of 47% as compared to May.

Director of Airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority Wade A. Davis said, “Thank you to each and every passenger who flew out of Shreveport first. Your use of Shreveport Regional Airport has prompted the airlines to add additional flights this month from Shreveport despite the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Here are some of the additional flights that airlines are offering at Shreveport Regional Airport:

Allegiant – offering non-stop service to three destinations again this summer, Destin, Orlando, and Las Vegas. Destin service has also been extended past Labor Day this year, with twice-weekly flights through Oct. 26.

– offering non-stop service to three destinations again this summer, Destin, Orlando, and Las Vegas. Destin service has also been extended past Labor Day this year, with twice-weekly flights through Oct. 26. American – now offering two daily flights to Charlotte International Airport and five flights a day to Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport.

– now offering two daily flights to Charlotte International Airport and five flights a day to Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport. Delta – now operating three flights a day to Atlanta in July and will increase to four daily flights in August.

– now operating three flights a day to Atlanta in July and will increase to four daily flights in August. United – continues to offer two flights a day to their Houston hub and the airport is hopeful that Denver may be added back to the schedule later this fall.

Visit FlyShreveport.com/airlines for links to each of the four airlines serving Shreveport to book tickets and check flight schedules.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager for the Shreveport Airport Authority Mark Crawford said, “We’re thankful to our airline partners for continuing to provide service to seven nonstop destinations all over the country. Staff is working to make sure the airport remains a safe and clean place to travel while maintaining a great customer experience.”

If you decide to travel please keep in mind that restrictions are still in place due to COVID-19. Also, depending on where you’re headed, coronavirus cases are still rising in some parts of the U.S. including here in the southeast.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.