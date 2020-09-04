Shreveport Regional Airport to use $2.4M in FAA grants for security, runway rehab, land use study

Part of $2.4 million in federal grants awarded in August through the FAA will pay for the design phase of resurfacing Taxiway B on the Shreveport Regional Airport airfield (highlighted in red), which is nearing the end of its planned use cycle. (Photo courtesy: Shreveport Airport Authority)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Airport Authority plans to use $2.4 million in newly awarded federal grants to upgrade security, rehab a runway, and conduct a noise compatibility study at the Shreveport Regional Airport.

The money is SHV’s share of $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration announced this week to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Shreveport Airport Authority was awarded three grants totalling $2,467,250 for three capital projects at Shreveport Regional Airport. The grant money will allow the airport to enhance the existing security system and infrastructure, which they say will further improve overall passenger safety.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager Mark Crawford says the money will also pay for the design phase of resurfacing Taxiway B on the airfield, which is nearing the end of its planned use cycle.

The grant money will also fund a study on what the airport can do with land acquired through previous federal grants that were in the flight path of the runways where noise levels were considered high by the FAA’s determination. Once the homes or businesses were purchased, the land they were on became property of the Airport Authority. Crawford says there are strict limitations on what that property can be used for, and the study will explore what the options might be for that land.

“We are thankful Congressman Mike Johnson, Senator John Kennedy, and the Federal Aviation Administration see the value in awarding this grant money to improve many aspects of Shreveport Regional Airport,” said Wade Davis, Director of Airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority in a statement released following the announcement of the grants. “While passengers may not immediately see the changes when traveling through the airport, these are positive improvements for the airport.

The department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of Louisiana:

$9,421,816 for Lafayette Regional Airport/Paul Fournet Field to reconstruct an apron.

$2,467,250 for Shreveport Regional Airport for security enhancements, a noise compatibility plan study, and to rehabilitate a taxiway.

$1,485,054 for Monroe Regional Airport to improve airport drainage and erosion control.

$400,000 for Jonesboro Airport for obstruction improvements.

$333,333 for the State of Louisiana Update to conduct a study.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

