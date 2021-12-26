Shreveport reinstates mask policy in city buildings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport has announced that masks are now required in all city buildings.

“Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, mask wearing will be required in all City of Shreveport buildings,” according to a statement released Sunday evening. “Emerging data shows the Omicron variant is more transmissible than previous strains and may carry an increased risk of reinfection.”

The Louisiana Department of Health announced a total of 9,545 new COVID-19 cases have been reported to the state since December 23. The number of hospitalizations in Louisiana has doubled in the last week, bringing the total to 449.

In light of the surge in coronavirus transmission, the LDH on Saturday urged everyone to follow public health guidance to stay safe:

To reduce transmission, regardless of vaccination status, mask in all indoor public spaces.

Work remotely if feasible.

Limit exposure to individuals outside your everyday household.

Get tested for COVID-19 before and after traveling or gathering with individuals outside your everyday household. LDH recommends testing one to two days before travel and three to five days after travel.