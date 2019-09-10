Shreveport Water Dept. head: spike in water bills not unusual

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some Shreveport homeowners are wondering what’s behind a big spike in their water bills, but the head of the city’s water department says what they’re seeing is not unusual.

District D Councilman Grayson Boucher said Monday he’s heard from residents in his district who were surprised to see much bigger water bills this month – something he’s seen for himself on his own bill.

“I’ve gotten probably five emails and Facebook is blowing up in the neighborhood associations so is something going on. Mine personally went up. It’s usually $120-130 and we only water from March to October and ours was over $230-240 this month. So it’s almost doubled,” Boucher said.

He asked the head of the water department if it has to do with the city’s new water meter reading system. The department said they are aware of the concerns from customers in Southern Trace and Ellerbe Woods area and sent crews to check the meters. She told the council water bills often go up this time of year, especially for high-volume users and it’s often because of their irrigation systems to water their lawns and gardens. That, coupled with the extreme heat outside and lack of rainfall.

“Folks don’t realize how water can go through a three-quarter inch, a one-inch and two-inch meter. Some folks have two-inch water meters to irrigate their properties. I try to tell customers the most is just look at their water meter. Read it before you go to bed and first thing in the morning. Or if you look at most of the meter’s little red dial, if you turn everything off and that dial is moving, you’ve got a leak,” said Shreveport Water Department administrator Barbara Featherston.

Featherston said anyone with concerns can call their customer service department and all the calls are recorded. Councilman Boucher said he will continue to forward any emails he’s getting to the water department.

