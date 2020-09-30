Shreveport residents could appear in court for dumping fines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Shreveport says they’re going the extra mile to keep their neighborhoods cleans. Residents who are cited for dumping and don’t pay their fines within a certain period of time can expect to appear in the courtroom.

Each neighborhood will have an assigned inspector to monitor the dumping of trash, furniture from home evictions, in-operable vehicles, and having multiple garbage cans in the yard. Shreveport has elected licensed attorneys to hear the cases.

If a resident receives a fine and chooses to pay it, they will not have to show up in court. However, if someone isn’t satisfied with the decisions made in court, they can choose to appeal buy paying about $450. The goal is to keep the streets clean.

“We want the community to police the community but in this day and age that’s not realistic. So you – this is a tool to help us, to help the citizens, to get their neighborhoods back together,” Terrence Green, Director of Property Standard.

City officials said the hearings will be run like small claims court. everyone will represent themselves. They can have their attorney present if they choose.

Court hearings will be twice a month. The first court will start on November 17th.

