Shreveport residents feel obligated to protest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many people felt the obligation to protest on Thursday afternoon to speak on behalf of their city.

“Protesting is a sign of showing action. It’s not just talking about it, it’s doing the work,” said Monesha Mack, a Protester.

Protesters said they wanted to bring awareness to the racial injustice within this community. The purpose is to show that police brutality events are real and they’re still happening today. It’s not just something you read about in a history book.

“Most white people don’t recognize the fact that they have white privilege. The things that it’s afforded them in life because it does give you a different hand in life than it does if you’re born with more melanin” said Jade Kerouac, a Protester.

Mayor Adrian Perkins said he wants his people to know that he stands with them. “I’m just as angry as they are. I’m just as heartbroken as they are from some of the things we’ve seen. And I have the same sense of urgency to change things. I wouldn’t be in the mayor’s seat if I didn’t want to change things in our society.”

One protester, Donovan Mosley, said he came out to show the police department that people want change from law enforcement officers.

“It’s terrifying because you think the police are there to help you but at the same time, they’re after you. So it’s scary sometimes to think you can’t be safe in your own neighborhoods.”

Sgt. Angie Willhite wants Shreveport to know that not all officers have bad intentions. “A lot of us get labeled in and thrown into a category with people that wear the same uniform as us that aren’t good. We’re out here to show that we’re people too. We share everybody else’s concerns and we stand with the community.”

About 150 people showed up to protest.

