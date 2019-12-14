Shreveport residents pay their last respects to Dr. C.O. Simpkins

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Dr. C.O. Simpkins on Saturday afternoon at Galilee Baptist Church in Shreveport. Friday, the general public had a chance to say their final goodbyes to Simpkins.

Simpkins will be remembered as an icon and pioneer. He played a pivotal part in leading the way for equal rights during the Civil Rights Movement. “He has done a lot for humanity and I have respected him for the contributions he made,” said Louisiana Senator Greg Tarver.

Local and state leaders like Governor John Bel Edwards and U.S. Representative Mike Johnson have commented on the legacy of the late Dr. Simpkins. Many of the ones who stop by say they will miss long-lasting legacy left by Simpkins. “He always carried himself in a way that you wanted to look up to him,” said Keithville resident Perry Petteway.

“You know time keeps moving on. We must have someone step up behind him and keep things going because we have a long way to go!” said Shreveport resident Cottie Wheeler.

