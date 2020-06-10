Shreveport residents share concerns about police department with city council

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Department vehicles will soon display a visual represenation of the department’s duty.

Tuesday night city council members passed a controversial resolution sponsored by Councilman James Green, District F. The measure requires all marked police units to have labels or signs inside and outside the vehicles with the words “To Serve and Protect all Citizens.”

Since the meeting was held virtually, many residents submitted comments to councilmembers electronically expressing their outrage at the suggestion. The public comments segment of the meeting lasted about three hours.

Some said officers should know their duties when they accept the job, and instead called for reform and independent review of the police department.

Brittany Maddox submitted the following comment regarding the resolution: ““I feel unsafe knowing that there are officers who do not know when to stop punching and tasing. I feel even more unsafe knowing that my city council wants to use car decals to boost morale as a solution. I am mortified that the city and the city council members representing us believe that band-aids stop hemorrhages.”

Also in the meeting, city council members voted to pass a comprehensive smoking ban in the city. Cigarettes and vaping devices will be prohibited in bars and casinos. The measure goes into effect in 60 days.

City council also amended the city’s fireworks ordinance, removing a ban on using fireworks in residential neighborhoods during specified times of the year. The council also approved changing the dates fireworks may be sold and used to three holiday periods: Juneteenth, July 4th and New Year’s.

