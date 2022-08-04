SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a local restaurant.

More than 30 units responded to the blaze at Ledbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road just after 7:30 Thursday morning.

SFC Fire at Ledbelly’s (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Ledbelly’s Grille fire 8422 (Source:KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Ledbelly’s Grill fire wide (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Ledbelly’s Grille fire building front (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SFD assessing Ledbelly’s after fire (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Fire at Ledbelly’s Grille with SFD (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

SFD public information officers confirmed the building was heavily damaged, but there was no one inside at the time of the fire after doing multiple walk-throughs. No firefighters or bystanders were injured.

It took fire crews just over 30 minutes to fully extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.