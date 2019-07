SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cub Restaurant, which has called Shreveport home for the last 30 years, is no more.

A post on Facebook announced that the restaurant will be closing.

No word was given as to why The Cub was closing.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.